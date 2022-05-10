St Kitts-Nevis parliament dissolved, general elections imminent

CMC – Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said on Tuesday he had asked Governor General, Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton to dissolve Parliament with immediate effect after announcing the dismissal of several ministers, including his deputy Shawn Richards and Nevis Premier, Mark Brantley.

In a radio and television broadcast, Harris, who was due to have faced a motion of no confidence that had been submitted by six members of the coalition Team Unity government, said he would soon announce the date for general elections.

“I have confidence in the people of St. Kitts-Nevis, and I strongly believe in their right to choose their representatives in free and fair general elections,” he said.

“The time for decision-making is at hand. Accordingly, I have asked the Governor General to dissolve the Parliament of St. Kitts-Nevis effective today, May 10, 2022.

“I will advise you when general elections will be held.”

More to come.

