Efforts underway to restore normalcy to Jamaica's air traffic – JCAA

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA) says it is working assiduously to secure a return to normalcy to Jamaica's airspace.

Air traffic services have been disrupted as controllers have walked off the job to register their frustration with the government over protracted salary issues.

The JCAA says it is in contact with all concerned parties.

It adds that it is committed to safe and efficient industry operations and is hoping for a resumption of services in the shortest possible time.

The authority says the public will be updated at the earliest opportunity.

