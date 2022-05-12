Tributes for Barbara Gloudon, veteran hailed as icon

Tributes are pouring in for veteran journalist and playwright Barbara Gloudon who has passed away

Gloudon died last night in hospital, days after her husband Ancile.

Here are some of the tributes:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness

I am deeply saddened by the passing of veteran broadcaster, journalist, & playwright, Barbara Gloudon. I grew up listening to Barbara Gloudon on the radio. She was known for her no-nonsense analysis and commentary. Barbara Gloudon was also chair of the Little Theatre Movement. She wrote the Little Theatre Movement's annual, Pantomime for decades. In 1992, Barbara was awarded with the Order of Jamaica. In 2012, she became a fellow of the Institute of Jamaica and in 2013 she was inducted into the Press Association of Jamaica's Hall of Fame. I extend heartfelt condolences to her family and friends. May her soul Rest In Peace and light perpetually shine upon her.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Leader of the Opposition Mark Golding

Heartfelt condolences to the family/friends of Barbara Gloudon. A voice of compassion for most of our lives, she won a place in our hearts with her common sense & balanced reasoning. We have lost an iconic journalist, a mentor for many and an example for all. RIP, Ms Gloudon.

Businessman Wayne Chen

RIP Barbara Gloudon. Legendary Jamaican journalist, author, and playwright.

Deborah Hickling Gordon, UWI Lecturer

Life of the party, voice of reason, repository of history, vivid storyteller, teacher, wry 'witicist', matriarch of theatre, one third of the Gordon Town trio, Louise, Lois & Babs. A verandah brunch party is sure to welcome you! Sleep in peace. Ms G. Aunt Babs.

Naomi Francis, Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister

My condolences to the media and theatre fraternities on the passing of a giant Hon. Barbara Gloudon, OJ. Miss G has been a staple in Jamaican media and theatre for more than half a century. Hotline, pantomime etc. She has left a legacy...to her daughter, sister and wider family

Broadcaster and attorney-at-law, Emily Shields

I learnt a short while ago of the passing of former host of the Hotline, Barbara Gloudon. I receive the news of Mrs G passing with great sadness. I took over from Ms G on Hotline in 2015-all the time knowing she could never be replaced. She has made an indelible mark

Broadcasting Commission

The Broadcasting Commission is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran broadcaster, journalist and playwright Barbara Gloudon. The commission extends heartfelt condolences to her family and colleagues.

The National Chorale of Jamaica

She was the music of our manuscripts. She was the veritable drama of the authentic script of life. She embodied the pantomime of our earthly existence which defined and re-defined our culture and contoured, indelibly and with integrity, our history, present and future in the performing arts. The Anglican faith has lost a committed daughter who made us "think on these things" in a deeper context that made lessons of humanity spiritual commands.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.