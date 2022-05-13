Clarendon hairdresser killed in home invasion

The police in Clarendon are probing the murder of a hairdresser at her house in Palmers Cross on Thursday.

She has been identified as 38-year-old Nikola Lawrence, otherwise called Nikki, of Webb Lane in the community.

The police report that about 5:30 p.m., Lawrence was at home when she was pounced upon by an unknown assailant who opened fire hitting her several times.

The police were alerted and she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police sources disclosed that the gunman entered Lawrence's home on foot and escaped in an awaiting motor vehicle.

Up to May 7, a total of 25 people have been murdered in Clarendon.

