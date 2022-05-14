Update | In-person teaching to resume on Monday at Manchester High
The administration at Manchester High School is advising that face-to-face teaching is to resume on Monday after the institution was closed due to COVID-19.
In a notice to parents on Tuesday, the school indicated that the institution has seen increased cases of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms.
As a precautionary measure, it said classes would be moved to online until further notice, starting Wednesday, May 11.
In an update, the school is now indicating that, following a sanitisation exercise of the campus, first to fourth form students will be allowed to return for in-person teaching starting Monday.
Parents and guardians are being urged to keep any child or ward who has flu-like symptoms at home.
Parents are also being encouraged to ensure that their children or wards wear a mask at school and take along with them the items necessary for personal sanitisation.
