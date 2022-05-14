Update | In-person teaching to resume on Monday at Manchester High

The administration at Manchester High School is advising that face-to-face teaching is to resume on Monday after the institution was closed due to COVID-19.

In a notice to parents on Tuesday, the school indicated that the institution has seen increased cases of students and staff reporting flu-like symptoms.

As a precautionary measure, it said classes would be moved to online until further notice, starting Wednesday, May 11.

In an update, the school is now indicating that, following a sanitisation exercise of the campus, first to fourth form students will be allowed to return for in-person teaching starting Monday.

Parents and guardians are being urged to keep any child or ward who has flu-like symptoms at home.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Parents are also being encouraged to ensure that their children or wards wear a mask at school and take along with them the items necessary for personal sanitisation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.