Kingston Central Police list person of interest

The Kingston Central Police have named Clive Lawrence as a person of interest.

Lawrence, who is from Love Lane in Kingston, is being asked to make contact with detectives at the Central Police Station by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Clive Lawrence is asked to contact the Kingston Central CIB at telephone 876-922-5076, Police Emergency 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

