Mandela Park to be relocated

The Nelson Mandela Park situated in the heart of Half-Way Tree, St Andrew is to be relocated to a more spacious venue.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the government wants to see a facility that can have all the features of a proper park and be a more fitting tribute to late South African President Nelson Mandela.

The park is the National Labour Day project.

Speaking at a civic ceremony today, Holness admitted that the park needs serious improvements.

“Mandela Park, I must tell, it's not befitting of that great South African, that world hero Nelson Mandela, my own personal hero. We have to do something thing about it, it may be that the park may not be here. We have to do some reconfiguration but there will be a Nelson Mandela Park,” he said.

“We have to find a good location in Kingston where we can truly put a Nelson Mandela Park,” Holness noted.

- Christopher Serju

