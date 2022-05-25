Dozen NCB customers lose $18-million in cyber fraud attack

About 12 customers of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica (NCB) have lost approximately $18 million in a smishing and phishing fraud attack over the last 10 days.

Dane Nicholson, NCB's Manager, Special Investigations, Fraud Prevention Unit, confirmed the development with The Gleaner this afternoon.

He says the internal systems of the country's largest commercial bank are safe.

Nicholson explains that customers are being asked to click on links sent via text or email disguised as NCB's.

The scammers capture the personal information that the customers input.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Victims reportedly get a follow up phone call disguised as NCB's with requests for a token code that customers are required to input to access certain services.

The scammers use the code to add themselves as beneficiaries on the customers' accounts after which they transfer funds.

Phishing is a cyber fraud in which scammers try to trick persons into clicking a link that was emailed. Smishing is similar except that the link is sent as a text message.

There's also vishing in which the fraudsters pretend they are associated with a legitimate company and telephone persons seeking personal information.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com