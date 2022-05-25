Murders up 6.5%

Murders in Jamaica have increased by 6.5 per cent.

The latest crime statistics published by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is indicating that, up to Monday, May 23, thirty-five more people have been killed in 2022 when compared to the similar period in 2021.

Murders now stand at 574.

The St Mary police division has the largest percentage increase of 500% and has seen murders run away in the parish when compared to the previous year.

A total of 18 people have been killed in 2022 when compared to three in 2021.

Of the 19 police divisions, St James has seen the most killings with 96 murders, whereas Portland has recorded the least with four.

Shootings, injured persons, rape, and robberies have declined.

Break-ins, however, is up 5.8 per cent over the period under review.

