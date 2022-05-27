Pilot error cited for vessel crash at Falmouth wharf - Bartlett

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says Thursday's crash of the Royal Caribbean Harmony of the Seas vessel into the dock at the wharf in Falmouth in Trelawny was caused by pilot error.

“The good news is that nobody got hurt and the damage was minimal to the vessel and it was able to continue its journey unfazed and really unaffected," he disclosed.

Bartlett said the incident occurred when the pilot was badly directed while attempting to dock the vessel.

Bartlett was speaking today at the opening of the Edward Seaga Suite at Devon House in St Andrew and the re-launching of the Devon Duppy Rum.

“We are repairing the damaged areas at the port now. The divers are there now recovering the broken elements and we should be back in full order for the ships that come next week,” the tourism minister added.

- Christopher Serju

