10,000 cruise ship jobs coming - Bartlett

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says 10, 000 Jamaicans will gain employment with several cruises lines, starting next week.

Bartlett says the persons to be employed will be drawn from the southern end of the country so as not to disrupt the country's hotel sector.

The minister did not disclose the name of the cruise lines.

Recruiting will be handled by the operators of the cruise lines and Jamaicans only need to have a clean police record and a clean bill of health.

The Tourism Minister made the announcement this afternoon while delivering the keynote address at Generation 2000's (G2K) central executive meeting at the Montego Bay convention Centre in St. James.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

G2K is the young professional arm of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.