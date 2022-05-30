Many Internet benefits, but risks as well – SSP Rickets

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kirk Ricketts is appealing to adults to pay greater attention to the Internet activities of children in their care, and to provide the requisite supervision and guidance to keep them on track, while they are online.

Speaking at Thursday’s official launch of public Wi-Fi service for the communities of Tower Hill, Olympic Gardens and Cockburn Gardens, SSP Rickets, who is the commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division which comprises the Olympic Gardens, Duhaney Park, Seaview Gardens and Hunts Bay police stations, welcomed the many benefits, but also warned of the potential risks.

“There are tremendous benefits to be derived with the effective and proper use of the Internet. Students will be better able to complete their research by having access to the Internet within their own communities, and to be able to do so without any cost whatsoever to them. On the other hand, I must caution against the irresponsible use of the Internet, the type of use that could potentially cause harm to others and charges being laid against those who use the Internet for illegal purposes.”

DISCLOSED DATA

The senior cop disclosed that data from the Jamaica Constabulary Force suggest the number of persons arrested and charged for breaches of the Cyber Crimes Act has been on the increase in recent years. The most common offences are access to data with information to commit an offence, and unauthorised access to computer data, with malicious communication being the top offence.

“Parents and guardians must be the first line of defence in protecting our children from potentially harmful behaviour when accessing the Internet. You should make it a priority to monitor your children’s activity online. Increasingly, there is evidence pointing to a correlation between missing children and the use of social media. Predators are using social media to meet and lure unsuspecting victims that oftentimes leads to devastating outcomes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I urge, and more so, caution our parents and our guardians to supervise the minors, so as to prevent them from accessing the Internet to view content such as pornography, for cyberbullying, scamming and other illegal activities.”

The senior cop mentioned the growing partnership between the men and women at the Olympic Gardens PoIice Station and the residents of the community, citing the reactivation of the Olympic Gardens Police Youth Club, with at least 35 members, as a strong indication of the excellent relationship.

He called on the residents to be vigilant and help to protect the access sites from vandalism and theft. and gave the assurance that the police would do their part in ensuring they remain operational.