Vaz promises update on islandwide community Wi-Fi project

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz has committed to providing an update on the status of all planned community Wi-Fi access points across the island when the Lower House meets tomorrow.

He said the Government remains committed to providing access to technology for all Jamaicans, underpinned by three pillars – a national broadband network, islandwide Internet access points, and readily accessible technological devices. According to Vaz, the plan was for all the access points to be up and running by the end of May, but this was derailed by the disruptions in global supply chains. However, the project is back on stream.

“They are definitely back on track. Funds (have been) provided and most importantly, not only are the funds provided, but despite all the challenges that we are having in relation to managing the pandemic, and now the war, the Universal Service Fund has been able to get a budget for this fiscal year of $1.2 billion.”

This, he said, would allow for the continuation of the programme of Internet connectivity across the island.

“Although we are late in delivering the 189 community Wi-Fi for the members of parliament, I have committed that next week Tuesday (tomorrow), every member of parliament will get an update on exactly where their projects are and what the timeline is,” he told the official launch of the community Wi-Fi hotspot at the Seaward Primary and Junior High School on Olympic Way on Thursday.

Referencing the recent report of 12 customers of the National Commercial Bank Jamaica losing approximately $18 million in a smishing and vishing fraud scheme, Vaz reminded the residents of the need to be very careful when conducting business online.

“A few Internet safety tips: Think before you click on any links; be careful of the sites you visit and the permission that you grant to apps and websites; be careful of suspicious emails and texts and, of course, persons who are soliciting personal and financial data.”