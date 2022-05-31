St Ann man charged for murder after allegedly caught on camera with woman
The police have charged a man who was caught on camera leaving a bar in St Ann with a woman who was later found dead.
Charged for murder is 30-year-old Alromeo Pringle of Mount Ararat in the parish.
Pringle was detained last week in relation to the murder of St Elizabeth resident 26-year-old Rochelle Glaze.
He is to appear in court next week.
It is reported that a missing person report was filed at the Runaway Bay Police Station in St Ann on May 25, four days after Glaze was last seen leaving a bar in the company of a man.
Video footage from a surveillance camera led the police to apprehend Pringle the following day.
Further investigations led to the discovery of the woman's body in a shallow grave.
- Carl Gilchrist
