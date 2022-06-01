Jamaica-born British soldier named on Queen's platinum jubilee honours list

British Staff Sergeant Felicia Watkinson, who hails from Clarendon, Jamaica, has been named on Queen Elizabeth's 2022 birthday honours list that was released today.

She'll be awarded the MBE, which stands for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire award (excluding a knighthood/damehood)

Watkinson, also called Nadine, has served in the British army since 2003, and is a member of the Adjutant General's Corps (Staff and Personnel Support Branch).

She is currently serving at the army headquarters in Hampshire, England, and has previously served in Belize, Germany & Belgium.

Watkinson said she was 'surprised' at the honour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This is something I didn't expect or believe would ever happen to me! It is a great honour," she said.

She added: "I see this award as a further example of how the British army has changed and become more diverse and inclusive. I know that my family will be very proud of me. I consider that I am accepting this award on behalf of myself and all my colleagues”.

This year's honours list is also in celebration of the Queen's 70 years on the British throne, her platinum jubilee.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.