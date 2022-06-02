Bartlett wants management systems for upkeep of heritage sites

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says he intends to put management systems in place before any more money is spent on the rehabilitation of heritage and community sites to ensure proper upkeep.

Bartlett expressed concern that these venues often end up needing fresh restoration after a period of time.

He said that he is dissatisfied with how funds are used in the pursuit of such restoration works.

“We spend millions of dollars on heritage sites across Jamaica that go to ruin. We spend millions of dollars on community centres and playfields across Jamaica, helping to enrich communities, and when you pass there they are in ruins. We have built many beach improvement facilities across Jamaica and when you go there months afterwards, it is again in disrepair. That has to stop,” said Bartlett.

The tourism minister argued that a percentage of the money spent by visitors to Jamaica should go towards financing the activities and facilities that will enhance the tourism experience.

He was speaking today at the official launch of the restored Holland Bamboo Scenic Avenue in St Elizabeth, which was renovated at a cost of $8.5 million.

The restorative work began last September and was funded through the Tourism Enhancement Fund.

The work was necessitated by the thinning of the bamboo strands due to hurricane damage as well as recent fires which left several bamboo roots and plants damaged.

The Holland Bamboo Avenue is a heritage site which was created in the mid-1700s by planter John Gladstone, the father of future British Prime Minister William Gladstone.

Bartlett said that work needs to be done on the Traveller's Halt rest stop located along the avenue and that the bamboo along the four-kilometre stretch of roadway will need to be replanted and thickened.

Christopher Thomas

