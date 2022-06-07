Marigold Harding resigns as board chair at Edna Manley College

Horticulturalist Marigold Harding has resigned as board chairperson of the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in St Andrew.

Education Minister Fayval Williams says Harding stepped down because of health reasons.

"We thank her for the work she has done in her many leadership roles," Williams told The Gleaner.

A new chairperson has not been named.

Harding served as custos of St Andrew from 2010 to 2015.

Her tenure as board chair at Edna was hit with controversy in 2019 over the college's handling of reports of sexual harassment involving a senior lecturer.

It was alleged that after repeated complaints by female students about the unwanted advances of the male academic, school administrators failed to take appropriate action.

Edna Manley later suspended the principal, Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse Johnson in August 2019.

DeGrasse Johnson filed a lawsuit against the board in the Supreme Court in 2020.

The matter is still before the court.

