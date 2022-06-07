Three men arrested and 3 guns seized after downtown Kingston shooting

The police arrested three men and seized three guns following a shootout on Orange Street, downtown Kingston this evening.

The Metro Quick Response Unit assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch arrested the men, a statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force said.

It said the team of officers were on patrol in the shopping district when they responded to explosions in the area.

After an exchange of gunfire, one man was arrested at the scene and the three firearms along with a quantity of ammunition seized.

Two of the men later turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds.

There were no additional details.

