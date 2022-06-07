Police tactical team being trained for western Jamaica

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says a specialised team of police officers are being trained to undertake key security operations in the troubled police divisions in western Jamaica.

Anderson made the disclosure during a press briefing this afternoon.

“There are sixty members [police officers] currently under advanced tactical training, ahead of being deployed to Area One. This will significantly boost our capacity to respond to the challenges," he said.

“In order to counter criminal activity, we require a highly trained, highly mobile, tactically police to operate in many of our urban spaces. We are recruiting more of this type of officers," he continued.

Driven by the drugs for guns trade and the multimillion dollar lottery scam scheme, St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and Trelawny have combined to become one of the leading crime-producing regions in Jamaica, defying efforts of the security forces to arrest the problem.

Commissioner Anderson said plans are also advanced for Hanover, Westmoreland and Trelawny to join St James with quick response teams.

"Last financial year, we recruited 1,260 and this year we are looking at recruiting a similar number. We're increasing not only the number but the quality of these officers," he said.

The police recorded 634 murders between January 1 and June 6 this year, 32 more than for the similar period in 2021. About 76 per cent of the killings resulted from gang feuds.

The Area One Division accounts for 205 of the murders, with St James leading on 104; Westmoreland 64 and Hanover and Trelawny with 18 and 19, respectively.

