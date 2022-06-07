Holness off to Americas summit as CARICOM leaders reject boycott calls

Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island this afternoon for the boycott-hit ninth Summit of the Americas in the United States.

The event, which brings together the political leaders from the Caribbean, North, Central and South America, is to run from June 6-10.

Holness is expected to hold bilateral discussions with officials from the Biden administration, a statement from Office of the Prime Minister said this evening.

He's also due to address a session at the summit.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce Senator Aubyn Hill and Jamaica's Ambassador to Washington Audrey Marks are accompanying the prime minister.

CARICOM leaders have been leaving for the US amid a call for a boycott of the event over the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Belize prime minister, and chairman of the 15-member regional grouping, Johnny Briceño, said that he had been informed by CARICOM Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett that seven countries had already given a commitment to attend, according to a report from the Caribbean Media Corporation.

Washington has said that “as chair and host” it will “work with the region's stakeholders towards securing leader-level commitments and concrete actions that dramatically improve pandemic response and resilience, promote a green and equitable recovery, build strong and inclusive democracies, and address the root causes of irregular migration”.

On Monday, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would not attend, the most high-profile snub that's viewed by analysts as a blow to US President Joe Biden's agenda and his focus on migration.

“There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited,” López Obrador said.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is the only CARICOM leader who has publicly announced that he will not be attending the summit, nor any other government minister, in protest over Washington's decision not to invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

Other countries in the Americas, including Mexico, have also raised concerns regarding their participation at the deliberations, insisting that the summit should be inclusive and not exclusive.

Last Wednesday, the United States said it was still formulating the invitation list, while indicating nonetheless that the four-day event will be a success.

Holness is expected to return on June 11.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang will be in charge of Government.

