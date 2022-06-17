Elderly Old Harbour Bay mason found dead at home

The Old Harbour Bay Police in St Catherine are probing the death of a man at his home in the community.

It is being suspected that 63-year-old mason Delroy Reid took his own life.

"Mi just get up and see him dead. I don't know what happen," his common-law wife told The Gleaner with her hands on her jaws.

''He was my younger brother and we normally work together. I don't know what happened and why he hang himself," said the deceased man's grief-stricken brother Albert Reid.

A sister said she was saddened and was in disbelief.

"Our parents have 14 children and I can't believe that him couldn't talk to one of us if there was a problem," the woman said.

The body was removed to the morgue.

- Rasbert Turner

