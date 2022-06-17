Owner of Evita’s Italian Restaurant in Ocho Rios dies

Former St Ann Chamber of Commerce president and owner of Evita's Italian Restaurant in Ocho Rios, Evita Myers, has died.

Myers died Friday morning in Montego Bay, St James after ailing for some time. She was 79.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has hailed her contribution to Jamaica's tourism sector.

“Eva Myers has been an iconic figure in almost every aspect of Jamaican life,” Bartlett said. “She was also a friend of tourism for many years, winning many awards and accolades. No one will ever forget her signature Evita's Italian Restaurant or her role as a great corporate citizen and philanthropist. She led an exemplary life and will certainly be missed."

President of the St Ann Chamber of Commerce and Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) chair, Vana Taylor, said Myers's contribution to St Ann in various capacities over the past three decades was significant.

"She was an outstanding member of the chamber. What she did for the Chamber went beyond the call of duty,” Taylor told The Gleaner.

Myers was a member of the JHTA and served as president of the Kiwanis Club in St Ann.

Born in Italy, Myers made Jamaica her home over four decades ago and built the Evita's brand through her charm and a mix of Italian and Jamaican dishes, which she created.

Evita's participated in Restaurant Week celebrations for several years.

