SERHA says KPH operational after burst pipes flood A&E and operating theatres

The Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) is reporting that some services at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) were affected this morning when water pipes burst and flooded the Accident & Emergency Department and the operating theatres.

The regional authority says the issue was caused by a defective pressure switch which forced excess pressure on the water system.

It says no patients have been adversely affected and services in the A & E Department have been temporarily relocated to another section of the hospital.

SERHA regional director Errol Greene says the pressure switch and the burst pipes have been fixed and clean-up operations continue.

“We have also made arrangements with other health facilities in the health region to accommodate patients, if that becomes necessary.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are also inspecting the electrical system to ensure no damage has been done, even as we continue to offer health services to the public,” said Greene.

He thanked the hospital's staff and its technical team for their swift action to ensure that there was minimal interruption in services.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.