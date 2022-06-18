Retired Supreme Court Judge Wesley James has died, hailed as judicial stalwart

Retired Supreme Court Judge Wesley James has passed away.

James, who was 85, died in hospital on Friday where he was admitted after he fell ill at home.

James retired from the Bench in 2006.

Retired President of the Court of Appeal Justice Seymour Panton described the Rusea's High School past student as a good judge.

Panton added that James was one who listened carefully, was not contentious, and was solution-oriented.

“He was cordial and as a judge, he did his work speedily. He was someone who was nice to have as a judicial colleague,” Panton said.

Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn, QC, described him as a great jurist and said he had never lost the common touch while dispensing justice.

She spoke of his great sense of humour and said even if upset, he did not throw tantrums.

“He loved life and lived well,” Llewellyn noted.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Lennox Campbell described James as very approachable, helpful and a good man.

“He was always one of the leaders,” retired Supreme Court Judge Glen Brown said about James.

He said he was a former president of the Resident Magistrates’ Staff Association and was someone who had an interest in the welfare of judges.

James had a very long and distinguished career in the justice system.

He was an assistant clerk of the courts and was then appointed a clerk of the courts and worked in that capacity in the St Thomas Resident Magistrate’s Court (now Parish Court) for several years.

The next appointment for him was as Crown Counsel in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was subsequently appointed a Resident Magistrate (now Parish Judge) and next appointed to the Supreme Court Bench in 1995.

Following his retirement from the Bench, he was appointed vice-chairman of the Anti-Doping Appeals Tribunal in August 2009.

In September 2010, he was appointed chairman of the FINSAC Commission of Enquiry.

The commission was set up in 2009 to determine the causes of the financial sector meltdown in the 1990’s.

James is survived by his wife Sally and their daughter.

- Barbara Gayle

