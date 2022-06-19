$14 million upgrade completed at Clark’s Town Market in Trelawny

More than 50 vendors are expected to occupy the newly refurbished Clark's Town Market Shops in Trelawny.

The five-shop building, which also includes showers in the rest area, was constructed at a cost of $14 million in a project spearheaded by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation through funding from the Ministry.

The initiative formed part of a multi-phase redevelopment project of the Clark's Town Market and Transportation Centre.

The new facility was officially opened last week Thursday.

During his address at the ceremony, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, urged the community to protect the infrastructure, as they will be responsible for its use and operation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This Government of Prime Minister Andrew Holness recognises that vending in our markets plays a critical role in the development of the country and quite a large number of Jamaicans, especially in rural Jamaica, depend on the market for their survival,” said McKenzie.

“So, the opening of this market is a clear indication of the commitment of the Government,” he added.

McKenzie noted that this final phase of the initiative also included the rehabilitation and construction of the market building.

“We put on a new roof, upgraded the electrical works, repaired the stalls, repaired the meat market and the columns... . We erected nine new stalls. We did a number of things to upgrade the facilities here at Clark's Town Market,” he explained.

He pointed out that phase one of the project was carried out some years ago when approximately $6.5 million was spent on works that included concrete surfacing, the erection of signs, installation of benches, bus sheds and more.

Additionally, he said, follow-up work was undertaken for another $2.5 million to put in place a security booth, office building, the construction of a drainage system and extensive repairs to the public sanitary facility.

Resident Marcia Smith told JIS News that the new shops and overall upgrade of the market are a boost to the people of Clark's Town as a whole.

“Right now, it will benefit the people a lot. To the situation and how it looks now, it is a good upliftment for the people. My daughter works here as well. So, it is a good outcome,” she noted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.