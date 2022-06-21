Clarendon Massacre | PM condemns brutal killing of Clarendon family

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the killing of a mother and her children at their house in Clarendon as gruesome and horrific.

“The entire country is today feeling immense pain following these bloodcurdling murders, which show extreme contempt for the sanctity of life, and is especially devastated that young, innocent children were viciously cut down,” said Holness in a statement today.

He argued that the murder of this family reflects the epidemic of interpersonal violence that bedevils the society.

“Horrific murders such as these are shocking to our very core and we must finally resolve as a country to set aside differences and take every action necessary, in an all-of-society effort, to save lives and eradicate violence at its root.”

In expressing condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, Holness said he is committed to ensuring that every step is taken to finding and thoroughly prosecuting those responsible for the horrific murders.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I wish to assure the nation that the police are carrying out their investigations and we expect a breakthrough in the case in short order.”

The Prime Minister urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.