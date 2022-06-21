Two men killed in downtown Kingston shooting

Two men were killed and another injured in a Church Street attack while they had their lunch in the downtown Kingston business district on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting, by men on motorbikes, occurred around 12:30 p.m.

Thirty-four-year-old Dwayne Hall of Tower Street and Ladd Lane, and Kirkland Damion Baker, 37, of Harbour View in St Andrew, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, succumbed to their injuries at hospital.

A 24-year-old man who survived the attack remains hospitalised.

Operations officer at the Kingston Central Police Deputy Superintendent Linval Phoenix says a motive has been established for the killings.

