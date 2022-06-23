Thu | Jun 23, 2022

Corporate Hands | VM Foundation trains coaches in Uplift Programme

Published:Thursday | June 23, 2022 | 12:05 AM
Jeanne Robinson-Foster, board member, VM Building Society, hands over a certificate to Glen Pickergill, head coach of Anchovy Primary School, after he successfully completed the VM Foundation UpLift Coaches training.
Contributed
Jeanne Robinson-Foster, board member, VM Building Society, hands over a certificate to Glen Pickergill, head coach of Anchovy Primary School, after he successfully completed the VM Foundation UpLift Coaches training.