Improved facilities for Chamber’s Pen Primary School

WESTERN BUREAU:

The learning environment at the deep-rural Chamber’s Pen Primary School in western Hanover is slated for major improvement in a few months, as a contract was signed and refurbishing work scheduled to start immediately at the educational facility.

The school, which was on the verge of being closed by the Ministry of Education and Youth, has made a complete turnaround in the attendance and performance of students under the leadership of principal Jerimiah Grant.

Regional director in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Region 4, Dr Michelle Pinnock, in addressing the contract signing ceremony held in the Chamber’s Pen community, said that the improvements achieved at the institution in terms of numbers and performance have registered on the radar of the ministry. The refurbishing project forms part of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s broader social and infrastructural improvement programme now taking place in the Chamber’s Pen community.

“The work (on the school) will entail rehabilitation of the roof, floor, walls, sanitary facilities, replacement of windows and doors, as well as minor electrical repairs and termite treatment,” Pinnock outlined, adding that the improvement work is most welcome and will redound to the benefit of the children and teachers.

The contract for the work on the school is valued at a little over $20.2 million awarded to THLC Company Ltd. The work is scheduled for completion in time for the reopening of school in September 2022.

Pinnock noted that studies done in different parts of the world have shown that children in economically and socially disadvantaged communities are at a considerable risk of poor development, because of inadequate social services. She added that those children are likely to perform poorly due to their lack of readiness.

“We certainly are committed to ensuring that the resources that are placed here (at Chamber’s Pen Primary) will certainly improve the lives of the persons here in the community, especially as it relates to education,” she stated.

The Chamber’s Pen Primary School has a population of about 100 students and four teachers.