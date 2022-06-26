Man shot dead in Half-Way Tree

A man was shot and killed in the vicinity of the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew on Sunday afternoon.

A woman was reportedly injured.

The shooting occurred on North Odeon Avenue.

A section of the road has been cordoned off to vehicular traffic as the police process the scene.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit said the man was pronounced dead at hospital.

It gave no further details.

- Ainsworth Morris.

