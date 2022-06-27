NCEL accepting applications for APP

The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL), an agency of the Ministry of Education and Youth, is accepting applications for the next cohort of its Aspiring Principals' Programme (APP), scheduled to begin in September.

The APP was designed to adequately prepare individuals for the task of principalship, prior to their being in the post.

This is against the background that, despite studies on the critical role of school leadership and student success, Jamaica continues to promote good classroom teachers to principalship without first providing them with the requisite training and scaffolding.

The APP serves as an opportunity to attract talent, identify high-quality applicants and ensure that a ready supply of trained participants are conferred with the Professional Qualification for Principalship (PQP).

The nine-month modular programme will be delivered through the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, using synchronous and asynchronous modalities. These include technology-enabled learning, coaching and mentorship, problem-based learning activities and field projects that require participants to explore, analyse and evaluate solutions to authentic problems of practice.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Participants will be exposed to relevant content on modules such as transformational leadership, community leadership, instructional leadership, organisational leadership, and field experience.

School administrators are being encouraged to identify and recommend potential educational leaders to register for the APP. Registration deadline is Thursday, June 30.

Interested persons are, therefore, asked to access the online application form using the link https://forms.gle/tB38rWCG88EW3L4S7, and submit all supporting documents using the online platform provided.

For further information on registration fees, persons can contact NCEL via telephone at 876-552-8376; or send email to kerrife.clark@ncel.gov.jm or monique.kelly@ncel.gov.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.