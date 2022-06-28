Prosecution to seek death penalty in Clarendon massacre

The prosecution is to seek the death penalty in the case of the man charged in the killing of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece, Clarendon.

The notice was served on Rushane Barnett when he appeared before the Home Circuit Court this afternoon.

Thirty-one-year-old Kemesha Wright, Kimanda Smith, 15, Sharalee Smith, 12, Rafaella Smith, 5, and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry Jr, were discovered inside their home with chop wounds and their throats slashed last week Tuesday.

Barnett, 23, fled the area to Wilson Run in Trelawny.

He was later apprehended in the parish.

Barnett is a cousin of the victims.

