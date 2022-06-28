Toddler in St Catherine traffic video safely with father

The police are reporting that the incident where a toddler was seen wandering on a road in St Catherine happened on Monday and that the child was quickly reunited with family.

The incident happened in the McCooks Pen community off Old Harbour Road.

It was captured on video and shared on social media platforms.

In the video, the child was seen in the road wearing diapers and carrying a bottle.

Cops who were passing by intervened and removed the child from the road.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dahlia Garrick from the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) today told The Gleaner that when investigators spoke with the child's father, he explained that they were at home when he locked the door and went to the back of the house to get something.

She said the man further explained that when he returned, the little one had disappeared.

He then ventured to the road where he was met by the cops who had retrieved the child.

It was noted that the father was encouraged by the cops to enhance the security of his house.

“It would appear that there wasn't anything that would show that there was neglect that would have resulted. We are very happy that it had a happy ending,” Garrick said.

- Asha Wilks

