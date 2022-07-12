St Thomas residents, businesses benefit from improved Internet access

Residents and businesses in St Thomas have benefited from improved Internet access.

The communities of Lloyds, Aelous Valley, Heartease and surrounding areas have access to superfast LTE data and wireless broadband service through a $70-million investment by telecommunications company Digicel.

This saw the installation of two new cell sites, bringing Digicel up to 99% population coverage for superfast LTE service

The company notes that hilly terrain in the areas often posed a challenge to delivering reliable service.

But, through collaboration with residents and the local authorities, it says it has been able to address the problem.

“We want our customers to know that we are listening and responding to their needs. And while the residents are thanking us for delivering first world connectivity to their communities, we thank them for their patience while our hardworking team of engineers put in the infrastructure to make this day a reality,” said Digicel Jamaica CEO, Jabbor Kayumov.

“This is a major investment in creating equal access to high-speed Internet,” he noted.

“For the kids, it is so much to actually know that they have Internet service direct to their homes, and now their online classes won't be interrupted,” stated Councillor for the Yallahs Division, John Lee.

He further noted that the improved Internet access will give communities a chance to explore digital opportunities for economic growth.

