Man on bicycle gunned down on Waltham Park Road

A man on a bicycle was shot in the head along Waltham Park Road in St Andrew this morning.

He has only been identified as Carlos, who was of a Berwick Road, Kingston 13 address.

He died on the spot.

The roadway has been cordoned off by the police and traffic diverted.

