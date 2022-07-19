Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream recalled

An immediate recall has been issued for Häagen-Dazs Plain Vanilla ice-cream sold in Jamaica due to a “serious” level of pesticide residue found in some of the products.

In a news release, the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) said it was informed by the Ministry of Agriculture of an urgent notification from the European Union Rapid Alert for Dangerous non-Food Products for the immediate withdrawal of the ice-cream.

It says trace amounts of the pesticide ethylene oxide were found in two batches of the product.

The recall applies to Häagen-Dazs Plain Vanilla products with expiry dates between July 5, 2022 and July 18, 2023.

The CAC is encouraging consumers to check refrigerators at home, school or any other institution for the recalled items.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Consumers in possession of these batches of the products are advised to cease further use and return them to the point of purchase for a full refund.

The CAC says consumers who shop online should be aware of the product descriptions and avoid ordering for home delivery.

Häagen-Dazs ice cream is manufactured by General Mills and distributed locally by Wisynco.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.