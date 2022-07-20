Teen boy among two arrested in St Catherine gun seizure

A 17-year-old boy was among two persons taken into custody in connection with a gun seizure in St Catherine early this morning.

Cops attached to the St Catherine South police were on an operation when a vehicle was stopped and searched shortly after midnight.

According to the police, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol loaded with seven 9mm cartridges was discovered.

The driver and the teen were taken into custody.

"The St Catherine South police will be occupying the major thoroughfares in addition to other operational activities which are all aimed at reducing the opportunities for criminals to commit crimes,” declared commanding officer for the St Catherine South police division, Christopher Phillips.

“Criminals who venture into St Catherine South will be caught and brought to justice. We continue to solicit the support of law-abiding citizens as we continue to make the division safe for residents and visitors alike," Phillips added.

