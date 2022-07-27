Dr Sylvanus Thompson relives happy times in Jamaica

The Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show is a staple during Jamaica’s Independence celebrations. It is an event that many look forward to with its many attractions and thrills.

Canada-based retired public health inspector Dr Sylvanus Thompson, who grew up in the Thompson Town area of Clarendon, laughed as he shared a memory as a “responsible” boy attending Denbigh.

“I can’t recall how old I was at the time, but I was old enough to attend the show on my own, as my parents thought I was mature and responsible enough,” he reminisced with The Gleaner.

Having enough money for merry-go-round rides, cotton candy, ice cream cake and other fun foods, Thompson safely tucked away his bus fare in a separate envelope...that was until he had the bright idea that he could increase the amount he had by gambling at the crown and anchor stand.

“In only a few minutes there was no lunch money, and even more importantly, no bus fare. It was a very long walk from May Pen to Thompson Town. The amount of asphalt on the bottom of my shoes and feet was proof,” he quipped.

Thompson, who migrated in 1994, said the Denbigh experience is just one of his numerous fond memories of growing up on the island. Growing up in rural Jamaica with parents and grandparents, he said that that in itself brings its own touching memories. He recalled adults in the community having his parents’ approval to scold or discipline him if he fell out of line.

Admitting that he has not been in Jamaica for Independence celebrations for a number of years, although he visits his homeland frequently, Thompson said the Grand Gala and Festival Song Competition are always treasured moments and will be missed.

Still, he said that he will be doing his part in Canada to keep Jamaica’s culture and the spirit of Independence alive, as there are numerous activities in Toronto to allow members of the Jamaican diaspora to feel like they are at home.

“These include formal events such as an Independence Church Service, flag-raising ceremonies, and the annual Jamaican Canadian Association Gala. There are also numerous cultural events featuring Jamaican music and food – Jamaica Day, Jambana, Jerkfest, and more,” he highlighted, adding that patrons turn out in their black, green and gold during these celebrations.

Being the 60th anniversary, Thompson said additional activities will be in the mix this year, including the lighting of the Niagara Falls in the Jamaican colours, a diamond jubilee cricket match against Trinidad, and of course, the Taste of Jamaica Food Festival.

For Thompson, nothing can shake his love and loyalty to the land of his birth, not even the negative news coming out of the island with the soaring murder rate.

“I am proud to be the product of a small yet very huge, independent nation with such a global impact. In spite of its challenges in a world that is in turmoil economically, politically, socially and spiritually, Jamaica has held its ground,” he said.

Thompson’s message to those who reside in the diaspora is to pause for a moment and reflect on how being a Jamaican has helped to shape their life, and how they can be a part of its continued growth and development.

“As a people and a nation, we are strong, we are smart, we are courageous, we are bold, and we are beautiful. Out of many, we are one people; and at 60, we are still showing one love as one family, remembering that nuh weh nuh better than yaad as we reignite a nation for greatness. Nuff respect!”