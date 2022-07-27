JPS speeds up street light repairs amid complaints

THE JAMAICA Public Service Company (JPS) says it has stepped up repairs of defective street lights amid complaints from municipalities of a sluggish response to reports of malfunctioning lamps.

In a release, JPS yesterday said it repaired 266 street lights across the parish of St Catherine, including the municipality of Portmore, in June.

Its St Catherine customer care manager, Howard Whiteley, reported that the light and power provider also installed 79 new LED street lights across the parish.

He also reported that the company’s work teams have changed 72 poles across St Catherine, as part of efforts to improve the local infrastructure amid the hurricane season, as well as to maintain general safety standards.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring parishes of Clarendon and Manchester, JPS reported a total of 59 street lights having been repaired for the month of June, with 21 new street lights being installed in Manchester. It said its teams have also been keen to maintain clear lines, with a total of 60 kilometres of bushing having taken place between the two parishes.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Operations Manager for Manchester Devon Willis noted that the utility provider has been seeking to address outstanding issues in the parish.

Likewise, Customer Care Manager for Clarendon Kareen Jackson has committed to escalating queries from the municipal corporation for speedy resolution.

editorial@gleanerjm.com