Pedro Cays to be declared a protected area for Jamaica 60

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the Pedro Cays are likely to be declared protected by year end.

Holness made the announcement Friday, during a ceremony to designate the Black River Morass as a protected area in St. Elizabeth.

He said the Government has taken deliberate steps towards protecting the environment.

"We have protected the Cockpit Country and today we are happy to declare that the Black River Morass area is now protected. That means with these actions, Jamaica would have protected 25 per cent of its landmass, '' Holness said.

"There is a third area of protection to come which is the Pedro Cays area. Hopefully, I will get that in Cabinet in a few weeks and then after that we can move to declaration," the prime minister announced.

"Within our 60th year of independence, we should be able to hear that we have moved past 30 per cent of our geographical space under legislative protection," he noted.

Meanwhile, Holness said the celebration of Jamaica 60 is not all about the festivities, but an opportunity to reflect on the environment in which Jamaicans want to live in another 60 years.

"Sometimes we have to sit and think seriously on the things we need to do to be able to enjoy today and further," Holness said.

