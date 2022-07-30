MP slams defacing of Jamaica 60 murals in Waterford

Member of Parliament for South Eastern St Catherine Robert Miller is condemning the defacing of murals in the community of Waterford in Portmore as part of Jamaica 60 celebrations.

Miller says the murals were painted over the last three days as part of a beautification exercise and the art was vandalised last night.

He called the action shameful.

The Jamaica Labour Party MP says the murals were intended to reflect the community’s contribution to areas of Jamaica’s development as Waterford is known to produce a pool of national and international talents.

According to him, since the defacing of the murals, members of the community have expressed their distaste at the action of the vandals.

He says while the murals were being done, many residents expressed pride toward this new and different approach to community activism and nationalism.

