Cop transferred over entertainer's jail visit to accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson case

A cop was transferred pending a probe for his alleged role in facilitating the unauthorised jail visit of an entertainer to Noel Maitland, the cop charged in the Donna-Lee Donaldson murder case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Clifford Blake confirmed Tuesday that the High Command is aware of last week's incident at the Grants Pen Police Station lock-up.

“It is under investigation and I can say yes at least one member was removed from the said station pending the outcome of the investigation," said DCP Blake at the Jamaica Constabulary Force's monthly press briefing.

Constable Maitland was charged Tuesday for the murder of Donaldson, his girlfriend. He was arrested on July 27.

The social media influencer was last seen at Maitland's apartment in New Kingston on July 11. She was reported missing on July 13.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

READ MORE: Cop boyfriend charged with murder of Donna-Lee Donaldson

Last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said there was adequate evidence to link the policeman to Donaldson's disappearance.

“We believe Miss Donaldson was killed Tuesday the 12 of July… between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.," Bailey said.

The police said they have searched the Riverton City dump, however her body has not been located.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.