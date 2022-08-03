High alert for St James 9-y-o twins missing since June 14

The police have activated a high alert for missing nine-year-old twins Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah Holness of Norwood, St. James.

The have been missing since June 14, the police said in a statement Wednesday.

Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah are of brown complexion, slim build and about four feet tall.

The brother and sister were reportedly last seen at home.

Their modes of dress at the time they went missing are unknown.

The police say all attempts to locate them have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah Holness is being asked to contact the Montego Hills Police at (876) 952-8626, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

