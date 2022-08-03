'If it's even her bones' - Protestors want Donna-Lee Donaldson's body

Supporters of murdered social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson took to the streets again Wednesday in protest, declaring they will not stop until the woman's body is found.

The police Tuesday charged Police Constable Noel Maitland with the killing.

The protesters first gathered at the St Andrew Parish Church and then at a section of Maxfield Avenue, across from the Half Way Tree Police Station. They handed out flyers, chanting "Justice for Donna-Lee”.

"We will never stop protesting, never stop protesting and we will not give up so all if unuh have her bone, unuh bring it come, if unuh have piece of her hair, bring it come, if unuh have her toe nail, unuh bring it come. We need something; the family need closure," said Charmanique Hinds, a friend of Donaldson.

The police said they have charged Maitland with the murder based on circumstantial evidence.

The police said they searched the Riverton City dump in St Andrew for the body but were not successful.

Neil Lugg, Donaldson's uncle who was present at the protest, insisted that the family wants a body.

“If is even her bone”, Lugg shouted from a public address system.

Maitland, who is Donaldson's boyfriend, was arrested July 27.

Donaldson, 24, was last seen alive by her family on July 11 when Maitland picked her up from her home in Kingston.

She was also reportedly seen later that day at Maitland's apartment at Chelsea Manor in New Kingston.

Donaldson was reported missing on July 13.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said Tuesday that investigators believe Donaldson was killed on July 12.

