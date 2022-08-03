Jamaica, Namibia sign agreements on several areas

The inaugural meeting of the Jamaica/Namibia Joint Committee ended today with representatives from both countries describing the talks as successful.

In a brief statement at the closing session of the two-day event at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in Kingston this afternoon, Kamina Johnson Smith, the portfolio minister, said that both countries have made progress on all agenda items.

She indicated that Jamaica and Namibia have concluded a memorandum of understanding on education, health, culture, entertainment, agriculture and mining.

Johnson Smith said that the two countries also signed other areas of agreement on children and youth, the creative industries, energy, logistics, tourism, urban development and diaspora cooperation, among others.

According to the foreign affairs and foreign trade minister, the dialogue also produced a “good framework which we anticipate will produce tangible results for both Jamaica and Namibia”.

Jamaica and Namibia first established diplomatic relations 32 years ago.

Minister in the presidency, Republic of Namibia Christine //Hoebes said that the session of the joint committee provided meaningful insights into a plethora of developmental challenges that both countries are currently facing.

She indicated that in the same way both countries had achieved political emancipation, the current generation was pushing for economic emancipation.

