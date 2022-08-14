Your destiny in your hands

We all think God writes our destiny; whatever happens with us is God’s wish for us. Is this true? If so, then why isn’t everyone’s destiny the same? We all know that God is unbiased, then why do the good suffer and wrong flourish?

It is the time to understand and remind ourselves that our destiny is not written by God. In fact, God makes us the writers of our own destiny. Each one is the writer of his own destiny. The pen to draw the line of fortune has been given to us. We write our own thoughts, words, and deeds. God has given man the freedom to ‘think’ and ‘act’.

We can blame anyone for anything that happens with us, but that doesn’t change our reality. Our present is the result of our past actions, and our future depends on our present actions. Let us take charge of our own actions and make our destiny as we want. God can only be responsible when our each thought, every feeling is according to God’s teachings. If not, then we are responsible for all doings and happenings and thereby our destiny.

