Corporate Hands | J Wray & Nephew welcomes home Sunshine Girls

From left: Pavel Smith, marketing manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd; Olivia Grange, minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport; Jhaniele Fowler-Reid, captain, senior Sunshine Girls netball team; and Sasha Warner-Campbell, brand manager, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd, smile brightly during the official welcome home event hosted for the Sunshine Girls at the Norman Manley International Airport on August 11. J. Wray & Nephew has committed to supporting the Sunshine Girls and Netball Jamaica to the tune of $14m over three years.