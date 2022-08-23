Health ministry resuming face-to-face Jamaica Moves sessions

The Ministry of Health is resuming face-to-face implementation of its Jamaica Moves campaign.

The ministry says it will restart on Thursday, at a launch event dubbed 'Jamaica Moves Reloaded'.

The event, which is open to all members of the public, will be hosted at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, beginning at 10 a.m.

It will feature, among other things, back-to-school medicals, health checks, nutrition counselling and food preparation demonstrations, the ministry says.

According to the latest Jamaica Health & Lifestyle Survey, seven out of 10 Jamaicans die from a non-communicable disease (NCD) each year, while one in three has hypertension and one in eight has diabetes.

The health ministry says as part of the response, in the coming months, Jamaica Moves will see activations in communities, schools and workplaces, bolstered by a multi-platform public education campaign.

The ministry has set a target to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity and disability and avoid premature mortality due to NCDs and injuries by 25 per cent by 2025.

