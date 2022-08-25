St Thomas, Westmoreland farming communities to get more help from RADA

The Ministry of Agriculture has boosted the capacity of the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) to respond to needs in farming communities in St Thomas and Westmoreland.

The agency on Wednesday received two backhoes from the Ministry to provide services to communities.

The units cost some $38.76 million.

They will assist with the Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, respond to emergencies and natural disasters, and support drought mitigation and other major projects.

Additionally, the equipment should make digging, clearing and excavating drains, creating dams, fish ponds and other storage catchments, easier.

Portfolio Minister Pearnel Charles Jr said the move shows the Ministry's continued commitment to providing RADA with the necessary resources to optimise its performance so that farmers can increase their production and productivity.

“Over the years, we have witnessed the great demand and need for Government's intervention in providing access to roads within farming communities, clearing of blocked drains after flooding, land-preparation activities and other things which are critical for us to achieve food security,” he said.

For St Thomas, the backhoe will be used to do land clearing and pond excavation, thus playing an integral role in the upcoming onion planting season.

In Westmoreland, it will be used for the resuscitation of earthen ponds for rainwater harvesting, especially in the eastern section of the parish, where there is more than 291 hectares of pineapples being produced by some 484 farmers.

Features of the two CAT 426F2 model backhoes include four-wheel drive, an operating weight of 8,425 kilogrammes, and an air-conditioned operator station.

Vice Chairman, RADA's National Board of Directors, Richard King, in his remarks, noted that the handover is “a milestone for the organisation”

“While we are trying to encourage young people and others to get involved in farming, one of the main challenges is land preparation and drainage. With the introduction of these magnificent [backhoes], we will be able to go a step further,” King said.

Acting chief executive officer, RADA, Winston Simpson, also welcomed the initiative as one that will “bolster our equipment and our infrastructure system”.

“These backhoes are two of a series of equipment that RADA intends to put into operation to increase productivity as we target the 'Grow Smart, Eat Smart' concept,” Simpson pointed out.

The two backhoes will complement the fleet of seven tractors that RADA already has in operation.

