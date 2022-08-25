Water supply restored to several Corporate Area communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that customers served by the Mona Reservoir in the Corporate Area should now be seeing improved water supply.

Several communities were experiencing disruptions since yesterday arising from a major leak along the Yallahs Pipeline, which was damaged Wednesday morning.

The leak caused a reduction in the amount of water flowing to the Mona Reservoir.

The NWC says its teams worked assiduously overnight to undertake repairs to the pipeline.

With the repair work now completed, the commission says it is expecting to see an improvement in the volume of inflows to the Mona Reservoir.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Additionally, the NWC will now be able to maintain its current supply times of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to customers across the Corporate area who are served by the Mona network.

Where there is significant improvement, the NWC says it will make the necessary adjustment to increase the service times.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.